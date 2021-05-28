MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Promises: The First Chapter": an enjoyable storybook that communicates a very important message. "Promises: The First Chapter" is the creation of published author Joan St John Johanesen, MSW, PhD, a professor, clinical therapist, social worker, and doctorate degree holder who offers child and family counseling in her community.
Johanesen shares, "'Long ago and far away in a land that exists only in our most amazing dreams, is a magical land filled with fairies, princesses, and beautiful rainbows…'
"The knights, gnomes, and fairies learn how important it is to have faith and keep your promises! The only enemy in the story is doubt and fear. 'Never let doubt and fear prevent you from keeping your promises!'
"The Fairy Princess, who is loved by all, disappears and all the inhabitants of this amazing kingdom set out to find their precious princess, making sure that they all honor their promises! Fly with the Honor Guard on their dragons, laugh with the ogres and explore with the Viking, the Black Knight, and the Warrior!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan St John Johanesen, MSW, PhD's new book takes its readers to a world of fantasy where their imagination is the only limit. Employing amusing narratives and colorful illustrations, this book is an excellent teaching aid to help children challenge their doubts and fears in order to be true to their word.
View a synopsis of "Promises: The First Chapter" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Promises: The First Chapter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Promises: The First Chapter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing