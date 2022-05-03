"Seeds for Enlightenment 101" from Christian Faith Publishing author JoAnn James is an enjoyable opportunity for readers to take time to reflect on key lessons of faith found within each section.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seeds for Enlightenment 101": a hopeful and inspiring arrangement of reflective writings. "Seeds for Enlightenment 101" is the creation of published author JoAnn James, who is originally from southwestern Pennsylvania and currently resides in NCWV. She attended Hempfield Area Public Schools, Indiana University of PA, Howard University, and subsequently earned a BS degree in social science and home economics from Seton Hill University and a master's in public management from Carnegie Mellon University. She is a certified facilitator in Performance Management through Development Dimensions International, as well as a Dale Carnegie graduate. Her professional career spanned more than thirty years in the utility industry, retiring from Hope Gas Dominion Resources and Allegheny Energy.
James shares, "Seeds for Enlightenment 101 is a compilation of reflective thoughts, aspirations, and hopes that were inspired by life experiences and meditations with the Lord. Gaining inspiration and revelation mostly from the book of Ecclesiastes—a time and season for all things, and nothing new under the sun—this book explores how the author views the world. Take note, as you read, hopefully seeds will be planted in your heart that will take root, thrive, and grow, leading you to find your purpose, and fulfill it with passion. You will gain a new perspective, and strength to be steadfast and unmovable, as you are the light that might lead others to our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
"'May these words, and the meditations of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer' (Psalm 19:14)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JoAnn James's new book will challenge and encourage as readers explore a series of helpful meditations.
James shares in hopes of encouraging others to a point of personal growth and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase "Seeds for Enlightenment 101" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Seeds for Enlightenment 101," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing