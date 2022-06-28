"The Construction of the Three Little Pigs and Which Pig Are You?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joann McNeal is a creative re-write that offers important biblical teachings for juvenile readers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Construction of the Three Little Pigs and Which Pig Are You?": an enjoyable opportunity to discuss choices with young readers. "The Construction of the Three Little Pigs and Which Pig Are You?" is the creation of published author Joann McNeal.
McNeal shares, "The Construction of the Three Little Pigs and Which Pig Are You? is an inspiring story of three little pigs who are faced with life's choices.
"This amazing book creates awareness of the consequences of ungodly decisions, and teaches us how to overcome temptations through the Word of God.
"As the three little pigs' life journey unfolds throughout this book, it delivers a strong message of hope, faith, and love which can be enjoyed by both young and old."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joann McNeal's new book will bring readers awareness of key scripture that can help guide one through life.
McNeal shares in hopes of helping young readers lead successful lives in line with God's intentions.
Consumers can purchase "The Construction of the Three Little Pigs and Which Pig Are You?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Construction of the Three Little Pigs and Which Pig Are You?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
