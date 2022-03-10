MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Special Love": a lovely remembrance of days past and loves experienced. "My Special Love" is the creation of published author Joann Russo.
Russo shares, "JoAnn Russo is a senior citizen. Her life today is very ordinary since her wonderful husband died of cancer in May of 1993. That was so long ago, and it had been such a different way of life without him.
"Today she struggles with being lonely, and the old age has certainly changed her life!
"Thankfully, she is enjoying good health still. She is limited in some ways. She does still drive and visits her friends quite often.
"She does still enjoy life and has several hobbies, and writing is very important to her. She has been writing since she was a teenager.
"She has been so blessed to be able to live alone, and she does enjoy working outside, keeping her lovely flowers, etc. flourishing.
"She has had two wonderful mother-in-laws. They were all very close and loved one another very much, and she did spend lots of productive time learning so much about cooking and sewing (making so many clothes—pants, blouses, etc.—for herself) from these two wonderful ladies.
"She is the only survivor of her immediate family, and it is hard for her to live this way at times! She misses them so much, but she has her wonderful, sweet son and enjoys his visits with her when he has time off from his job."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joann Russo's new book is a nostalgic exploration of life and all the joys and sorrows that occur.
Russo shares a deeply personal look inside a life of love, faith, and dedication to those around her.
Consumers can purchase "My Special Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Special Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing