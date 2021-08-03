MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond All Thinking: A Life of Purpose, Even After Seventy-Five" is the inspiring story of the author's journey through her highs and lows. As a published author JoAnn Scoma McElroy is a passionate Christian who has lived an overcoming and fulfilling life. Most recently, she graduated summa cum laude from a PhD program in clinical counseling at the age of seventy-six. Now an octogenarian, JoAnn is a full-time Christian counselor.
JoAnn shares, "According to this octogenarian, one is never too old to dream big and accomplish goals. The writer of this memoir testifies to her personal quest to achieve her dreams through every decade of her life—even earning a PhD in clinical counseling in her late seventies. She looks back at the obstacles, the victories, and the lessons to be learned."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JoAnn Scoma McElroy's new book is a reminiscent tale of working through the tough times and relishing the victories.
From personal family stories to career achievements, this poignant exploration of the author's life is filled with enjoyable memories and acceptance of the more difficult times in life. Scoma McElroy writes in hopes of encouraging others to see that it is never too late to go after one's dreams.
View a synopsis of "Beyond All Thinking: A Life of Purpose, Even After Seventy-Five" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Beyond All Thinking: A Life of Purpose, Even After Seventy-Five" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Beyond All Thinking: A Life of Purpose, Even After Seventy-Five," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing