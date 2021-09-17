MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Creator": a charming and spiritual children's narrative. "The Creator" is the creation of published author Joann Simmons, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has written over four hundred musical pieces and is a retired piano teacher.
Simmons shares, "The Bible's central character is Jesus Christ, the Son of God. He is the most important role in the Word of God, and everything focuses around him. From the very first pages of the Bible, Jesus is revealed to us; we just need to collect and connect all the clues to get a full picture of who he is.
"In The Creator, Jesus is revealed as one of the cocreators of the earth and everything above, on, and under the earth. He was present along with God the Father and the Holy Spirit of God. Come join the lambs of the Ovis farm in learning about the Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joann Simmons's new book is from the author's "Tales from the Sheep Pen" series.
Simmons shares a delightful tale of Jesus for young believers to draw inspiration from as they continue building a solid relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "The Creator" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Creator" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Creator," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing