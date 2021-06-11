MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Net Adventures: Angel Academy Arch Division": an exciting adventure of the divine. "Net Adventures: Angel Academy Arch Division" is the creation of published author, Joanne Wiess, an educator in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Wiess shares, "Novice Experience Training (NET) allows personal encounters to fuse with each student angel's perception.
There is so much to learn about planet earth!
Whether you are the great defender, Archangel Michael; the joy of God, Archangel Haniel; or the healer, Archangel Raphael, learning to be your best angelic self takes friends and experiences.
Journey with the ARCH Division of Angel Academy to find markings of the divine everywhere!
See student angels travel and what they encounter.
Welcome to NET Adventures!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess's new book is an exciting installment in the Angel Academy Arch Division series.
Read along to meet some of God's favorite angels as they explore the earth and learn more about God's creation.
