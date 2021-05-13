MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflect to Live Workbook Companion: There Was a Man": a meditative guide. "Reflect to Live Workbook Companion: There Was a Man" is the creation of published author, Joanne Wiess, a devoted educator.
Joanne writes, "Reflection is the difference between existence and living fully.
The drive to become a better human requires it.
Reflection tones the mind.
Life can be an endless series of disappointments but
an examined life can teach how to
Reflect to live!
Feed the mind a reflective diet.
Watch life deepen and shine!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess' new book provides a contemplative series of readings and mantras for a truly peaceful time of self-reflection.
With carefully detailed guidelines, the author seeks to encourage mindfulness and faith for those who choose to enjoy her written works.
View a synopsis of "Reflect to Live Workbook Companion: There Was a Man" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Reflect to Live Workbook Companion: There Was a Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reflect to Live Workbook Companion: There Was a Man", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing