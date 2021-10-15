MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Angel Academy: The Seven Keys": a faith-based tale of angels and the humans they are tasked with observing. "Angel Academy: The Seven Keys" is the creation of published author Joanne Wiess, a devoted educator and dog-mom who works in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area.
Wiess shares, "The number seven is prime.
"Seven is God's number - the four corners of the Earth wrapped in the flow of the Creator, Redeemer and Spirit.
"Seven is spiritual light radiating perfection, the rainbow of the possible.
"Young angels are invited to attain seven keys that unlock the mystery of humans fully realized - sight, sound, taste, smell, touch, sensing and contacting.
"Angels are pure beings of light who lead humans onto paths of faith, hope and love.
"The seven keys unlock the door to internal balance.
"Journey into the truth about Angel Academy and The Seven Keys!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess's new book is the latest installment in her Arch Division series.
Wiess continues to share a creative and engaging narrative that will delight and entertain.
