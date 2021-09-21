MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Archangel Raziel and the Seven Secrets": an exciting story that explores the threads of existence. "Archangel Raziel and the Seven Secrets" is the creation of published author Joanne Wiess, devoted educator and dog-mom who works in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.
Wiess shares, "Archangel Raziel and the Seven Secrets
"Archangel Raziel spins the wheel of truth!
"Phenomenons exist and Raziel holds the insights intimately.
"Now, it is time to reveal seven secrets to enlighten and invite people to a deeper level of communion with the essence of the universe.
"Together, struggle to the edge to view the castles in the air, and seek reciprocity to become an exemplar on the trail while stargazing at opposites.
"Journey with Raziel and the animal spirits into the heart of revelation.
"Welcome to the Seven Secrets.
"You will never be the same."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess's new book is a part of the author's Angel Academy Series.
Wiess presents an intricate and compelling tale that offers readers more than just an enjoyable narrative. With spiritual undertones, the author weaves a well-crafted yarn.
View a synopsis of "Archangel Raziel and the Seven Secrets" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Archangel Raziel and the Seven Secrets" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Archangel Raziel and the Seven Secrets," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing