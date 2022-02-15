MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ari 419: Below the Bommie": a fun and colorful journey through the deep blue sea. "Ari 419: Below the Bommie" is the creation of published author Joanne Wiess, an educator who lives in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area with Dewey, the Australian cattle dog.
Wiess shares, "Splashdown!
Ari 419 lands near a spectacular coral reef.
What creatures will greet the young angel?
Come and explore with Ari 419.
See who lives beneath the deep blue waves!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess's new book is the ninth installment to the author's compelling Angel Academy Series.
Wiess's most recent installment to the series includes vibrant illustrations from Gwen Wiess, who earned a degree in visual studies at the Tyler School of Art and later moved to Prague, Czechia, where she worked with young students.
Consumers can purchase "Ari 419: Below the Bommie" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ari 419: Below the Bommie," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing