Wiess shares, "Nuclear strikes spew clouds of poison over Earth's surface.
The CORE plans a rebuild with a fresh and lasting paradigm.
Everyone working in the new order is rewarded with P.L.A.Y.
Suddenly, seven portals appear in the program and open passages to exciting possibilities.
Humanity must listen to the seven answers.
Join the journey.
See where truth thrives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess's new book is a continuation of the exciting Angel Academy Series.
Wiess continues to craft a thought-provoking and engaging narrative for the appreciation of juvenile readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Earth 2 P.L.A.Y." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Earth 2 P.L.A.Y.," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
