MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Waking the Lion: A Christmas Story": a vibrant tale of God's Chosen Son. "Waking the Lion: A Christmas Story" is the creation of published author Joanne Wiess.
Wiess shares, "The stars gleamed brightly the night he arrived,
humbly joining the human race.
An open stable welcomed him with oxen, a donkey,
and angels surrounding.
He came as the beating heart of the future
formed as spirit and flesh
joined to represent one to the other,
strength to weakness,
and weakness to strength.
"Wake the lion, the savior is here!
This is the Christmas story!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess's new book is an exciting new addition to the Angel Academy Series.
Wiess presents readers with an engaging and fresh take on the arrival of the Son of God.
