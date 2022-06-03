"Thank you God!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jocelyn Hammond is inspired by Genesis chapters 1 and 2 and describes how the world was created in order.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thank you God!": a delightful and imaginative retelling of the book of Genesis that is easily understood by children. "Thank you God!" is the creation of published author Jocelyn Hammond, a college graduate with a degree in English education who shares a love with God.

Hammond shares, "Thank you God! For the planets in space and the light for its marvelous glow Thank you God! For creating a place for all creation to know. Thank you, God! For the blue of your sky and the wind that blows through the air

Thank you, God! For the clouds floating by and the rain that falls on my hair."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jocelyn Hammond's new book uses rhyming and imagery for children of all ages to recognize the wonders of God's creation.

Consumers can purchase "Thank you God!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Thank you God!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

