MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Restored: The Journey from Sexual Abuse to Healing in Jesus": an instructive account that provides spiritual insights for sexual abuse victims to achieve healing and purpose. "Restored: The Journey from Sexual Abuse to Healing in Jesus" is the creation of published author Jodi Handran MA, LCCC, a pastoral counselor and a member of the National Christian Counselors Association.
Handran shares, "In 2010, statistics report that one in five women and one in seventy-one men will be raped at some point in their lives. 51.1 percent of rape victims reported being raped by an intimate partner and 40.8 percent by an acquaintance.
"My heart goes out to the men and women who have survived sexual abuse. These statistics are unacceptable and unthinkable. Victims of sexual abuse can struggle with PTSD, shame, rage, fear, anxiety, and depression. This study was written as a result of counseling the survivors.
"Join us on our journey into healing that wound of sexual abuse. It matters not if it was two years or fifty years ago. The thing that matters is that you can bring it to Jesus. He alone can take what was meant to harm and destroy you and turn it around for good.
"This study is designed to be used individually, in groups, or with a counselor/mentor. You will come to understand that you are not alone and that you are loved. As you grieve what was done to you, God will release what He has for you. Jesus came that we could have life and have it to the full (John 10:10 NIV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodi Handran MA, LCCC's new book imparts encouragement and hope to sexual abuse victims by helping them transform pain into healing through love, understanding, and trust in God.
This book contains effective steps to a fruitful, bright, and better life for victims of sexual abuse that emanates with compassion, rejuvenation, and godliness.
