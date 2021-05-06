MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Three Truths": an inspirational memoir about how an incident that one individual went through in life that changed his perspective of faith and Heaven. "Three Truths" is the creation of published author Jody Rangel, a writer who was raised by his mother and father to believe in God and Jesus Christ.
Rangel shares, "There are three truths:
1.) Heaven does exist, and I was there.
2.) Jesus is real, and I saw him, and he is love.
3.) Prayer does work because I'm alive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jody Rangel's new book is a moving read that shares the life-changing experience he had in which he found the three truths about God and faith.
