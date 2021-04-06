MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Life through Rhythm and Rhyme": an illuminating tale that revolves around living a life of challenges that test one's courage and faith as he battles seemingly endless adversities. "A Life through Rhythm and Rhyme" is the creation of published author Jody Russ, a twenty-year United States Air Force retiree. He is also a retired Texas AFJROTC high school instructor, certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, and certified health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. As a personal trainer and health coach, he trains individual clients as well as leads fitness and wellness seminars.
Russ shares, "Life has little to do with where you start and much to do with how you use your start to add value to it throughout your life. It is said that music soothes the soul. Melodies and harmonies transport us to places we love, hate, treasure, or despise. Everyone's life is set to a rhythm they can eventually control. This life demonstrates a life lived set to varying degrees of musical tone, from the depth of tension to the height of release, changing tempo and keys along the way."
"Jody Russ's life started in turmoil with the tragic loss of his mother, sister, and cousin before turning six years old. The village of family and friends that surrounded him and his siblings, ushering them through a maze of life-changing stages, is nothing short of miraculous. He succeeded through childhood family separation, varying living environments, spiritual confusion, and enlightenment to navigate a successful military and teaching career and become a husband, father, and grandfather. Finally, he stands on the battlefield against cancer. Woven into his story is a blend of his original songs and poems to highlight his life. Enjoy the music and begin to listen for your own soundtrack."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jody Russ's new book is an inspiring narrative of a memorable life coupled with stirring songs and verses that carry deep meaning. The author hopes to move the hearts of many as much as these melodies have moved him.
