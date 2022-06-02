"Didn't Even Say Goodbye" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Freeman is a sweet message of goodbye to the stages of life from the perspective of a doting grandfather.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Didn't Even Say Goodbye": an emotionally charged tale of love, connection, and letting go. "Didn't Even Say Goodbye" is the creation of published author Joe Freeman, a dedicated family man, Navy veteran, and business owner who owns several health care companies and carries a PhD degree in public health administration.
Freeman shares, "When raising a child or a grandchild, spontaneity occasionally births a tradition. When growth and development of that child take that tradition from us, we often don't even notice that it is gone. We move on to the next spontaneous tradition the child can conjure up. This book is about the things a child seems to easily forget as they move on with life but a parent or grandparent holds in endearment. Things that are gone from our lives forever. Things that left our lives, but we didn't notice because they didn't even say goodbye.
"As I think back on those things, I don't want to become one of them. Life is but a vapor, and there will come a day when the child thinks back fondly about you. In my pain of missing the many little things we cherished, I wrote this book to help everyone navigate the tough task of saying goodbye in person, with life advice specific to that child. A sweet way to celebrate and memorialize saying your goodbyes before you are gone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Freeman's new book expresses an abiding appreciation for the small moments that become key memories.
Freeman offers readers a touching narrative that is certain to draw a tear and warm the heart.
Consumers can purchase "Didn't Even Say Goodbye" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Didn't Even Say Goodbye," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
