MEADVILLE, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hope in the Storm: Fighting through Life's Challenges": a potent testament to the author's faith. "Hope in the Storm: Fighting through Life's Challenges" is the creation of published author Joe Gacheru, a loving husband and father who has worked for Indigenous Services Canada for the past fifteen years as a public health nurse, nurse manager, and Regional Homecare Coordinator—and most recently, as the Jordan's Principle Regional Coordinator. Gacheru has formerly worked as a health director for a First Nation community in Alberta, Canada. He also worked for seven years as a live-in assistant with L'Arche in Canada, supporting persons with disabilities in a home setting.
Gacheru shares, "I very much know that when we or our loved ones are going through some tough experiences, like a prolonged sickness, what we want to hear and what we want to know is that God still cares—to feel His closeness and to know He knows what we are going through. We want to know that God hears our prayers even in the middle of the night when no one else is there.
"What I strongly believe is that not a single prayer slips by God, because there's no time of day He isn't listening. God heard you ten years ago, and He heard you last week, and He hears you right now, and He's already listening for your tomorrow. In fact, He's listening so well, He already knows what you're going to say.
"I also know very well that God never says, 'Oops.' God is in control of the trials. God is not on his throne wringing his hands as he waits for the outcome of events.
"Take it from me, my friend: no matter how dysfunctional your background, how broke or broken you are, where you are today, or what anyone else says, you matter to our living God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Gacheru's new book will encourage and empower readers to seek a strong connection with God.
Gacheru shares in hopes of helping others survive the valleys of life when hope seems lost.
Consumers can purchase "Hope in the Storm: Fighting through Life's Challenges" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hope in the Storm: Fighting through Life's Challenges," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing