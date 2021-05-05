MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Lifeboat": a great read across pages of quotes, insights, and commentaries that allow one to reflect on their life as they face each day. "Spiritual Lifeboat" is the creation of published author Joe Murphy, a career advisor and executive coach since 1991. He has been in private practice for the past nineteen years. He lives in Denver, Colorado, with his wife, Cathy.
Murphy shares, "Have you ever wondered where your next job is coming from or how you are going to solve a very real and painful problem in your current life? Are you struggling with an important decision and just can't decide what to do? Spiritual Lifeboat has been written to give you a divine strategy to resolve these issues and countless others.
"The author realized in retrospect that his whole life and career had been directed by an unseen higher power, even when he didn't believe that one existed. Once he realized that this power did exist, and cared about him, he decided to tap into it in a direct way to see what would happen. The results were astounding and still are. He returned to his Christian upbringing and began reading the Bible for real. More spectacular results followed.
"He wrote this book as an attempt to give you, the reader, the same experience. One quote has been selected from each book of the Bible based on its positive message and potential life-changing impact. Hence there are sixty-six quotes and short commentaries presented to assist you in your daily reflections and meditations.
"As you experience and practice the suggestions presented on each page of this volume, expect wonderful things to flood into your life! This is not a self-help book; it is the opposite. It's a faith-help book. Read, practice, and enjoy the fruits of your labors."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Murphy's new book is an excellent meditative key towards embracing faith and enjoying the complexities of life as one trusts in His word. Bringing the reader a supply of biblical inspiration and positive messages, one will be able to seek hope in every trouble.
View a synopsis of "Spiritual Lifeboat" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Lifeboat" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Lifeboat," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
