MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Peace Comes in the Morning": an emotionally-charged collection of poetic works. "Peace Comes in the Morning" is the creation of published authors Joel E. Lewis and Kenneth Williams.
Lewis and Williams share, "We came up with an idea: Good versus Evil. Kenny writes the bad side, and Joel writes the good side. The poetry of this book captures and reflects simultaneously both our bad actions, which we followed and which landed us in a bad spot: prison; and our reborn actions, which we now follow after committing our lives to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This has now brought us to a good spot: good works and the ability to do them, placed in us by Jesus. In the end, we came up with Peace Comes in the Morning, but this is not just a title. Jesus said in Matthew 11:28 (ESV), 'Come to me all who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.' In other words, PEACE stands for 'patiently eliminating a care every day.' This is what Jesus is saying. Give him your cares. We pray this poetry helps those who read it, and please share with your friends and family. We thank you for reading and for praying for us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joel E. Lewis and Kenneth Williams's new book is a unique perspective into the redemptive power of creative writing and prayer.
Consumers can purchase"Peace Comes in the Morning" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
