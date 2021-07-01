MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetically Helping: Each Day Anew": an encouraging set of poetic writings that convey the wonder and beauty of helping others and bringing them happiness, health, and sense of well-being. "Poetically Helping: Each Day Anew" is the creation of published author Joel Ferris Magrini, a veteran who served in the military for twenty-eight years and the Department of Homeland Security for eleven years. He currently resides in Cape Cod, Massachusetts with his wife of forty-one years.
Magrini shares, "Within the verses of Poetically Helping are several goals. It addresses the gift of why and how helping others is done with a collection of poems, and through humor, sincerity, frankness, and genuineness. With the poetic stories are the hardships dealing with an incurable disease and why support is critical. Finally, personal choices for the reader become apparent for active, positive involvement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joel Ferris Magrini's new book is an inspirational read that shares a deeper understanding of the gift of helping others and brings forth positivity to oneself and others. It also helps people reflect on their own past, eventually helping themselves grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
