MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Portals To The Past: Volume 1": a creative and engaging pair of short stories. "Portals To The Past: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Joey Porter, a native of rural southern Illinois who married his high school sweetheart in 1987. Together, they have traveled the world, been foster parents to fifteen children, and adopted two of them. Porter is a veteran of the army and local sheriff's department.
Porter shares, "Portals to the Past Volume 1 is two short novels in one book. The first story is about the valley of dry bones before, during, and after the battle. Follow a group of young men who train and prepare for the battle that leads them to the valley to a war they would lose. After years have passed, Ezekiel prophesies over the bones and they come back to life. From there, they travel back home to be reunited with their families.
"The second story is a more detailed journey with Jonah as he runs from God to keep from preaching to a people Jonah does not like. After boarding a ship for Tarshish, he is tossed overboard only to be swallowed by a great fish. He ends up spending three days and nights in the stomach before being spit out and then still had to complete the task God set out before him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joey Porter's new book will delight the imagination as readers dive into the biblical tales of Ezekiel and Jonah.
Porter offers a creative and enjoyable pair of short stories within the pages of his flagship work.
