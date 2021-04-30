MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Oliver and Friends: Volume 1": a riveting account that takes readers on an adventure where they will see the importance of being good and helping others. "Oliver and Friends: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Johanna Cona, a native of Brooklyn, New York who has a Bachelor of Arts from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield Connecticut and a graduate degree from Fordham University, Manhattan, New York, in Teaching and Curriculum. She also has two postgraduate certifications in Individual and Group Spiritual Direction from Scranton University, Institute of Contemporary Spirituality.
Cona writes, "How would you like to travel on a wonderful new adventure? And how would you like to meet new friends who will stay with you all your life, even when you are all grown-up? Then come along with Oliver, Jonas, and Lizzie to learn more about being good, loving God, and helping others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johanna Cona's new book is a brilliant work designed to open the minds and hearts of the readers for them to be able to grasp and sincerely understand the principles written in the Bible.
In this book, readers will meet a lot of characters that will help them strengthen their spiritual faith and nurture them to be more open-handed to those who are in need.
