"A Summary of the Bible" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Alfred is a user-friendly outline of key biblical passages using succinct language for those who are not familiar with the Bible.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Summary of the Bible": a brief educational resource designed for multiple distribution. "A Summary of the Bible" is the creation of published author John Alfred, a devoted Christian who wants to help people with their faith in God and people who want to share their faith in God.
Alfred shares, "Is it possible to know and have a personal relationship with God? To understand why you are on earth and what is the purpose for your life? To have your entire life guided and overseen by him? To be comforted and encouraged by him whenever you go through hard times? To not be afraid of death but instead look forward to what lies beyond the grave?
"Have you ever wondered what is in the Bible? Have you ever tried to read through it and give up by the time you got to the book of Leviticus?
"Did you know that within the Bible, there is an overall plan that has a beginning and an end, commonly referred to as 'God's plan of salvation?'
"The purpose of this summary is to give the reader a broad view of what is in the Bible and what is God's plan of salvation. It is so broad a view, the summary can be read in one sitting.
"For those who know what is in the Bible and have put their faith and trust in God's plan of salvation, another purpose of this summary is to give it to someone else. God's salvation plan is indeed good news. As the scripture says in the book of Isaiah, 'How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news.' (Isaiah 52:7 ESV) May you be blessed as you share the good news with others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Alfred's new book is a useful tool for those not familiar with the Bible and for those who want to share its message..
Offering a clear-cut, yet brief, approach with key reference points, Alfred hopes to educatereaders en masse about God's plan of salvation.
View a synopsis of "A Summary of the Bible" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Summary of the Bible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Summary of the Bible," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
