MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Fountain of Youth Featuring Buford Sneed Arkansas Detective": an engaging story of action, adventure, and bits of historic detail. "The Fountain of Youth Featuring Buford Sneed Arkansas Detective" is the creation of published author John Beresky.
Beresky shares, "Who said DeSoto found the Fountain of Youth in Arkansas in the 1540's.
"Feet of clay? Who has feet of clay?
"The Banty Rooster employee surprise.
"Junius Sneed and the Summer of Love.
"What is a morion?
"Who decapitated the criminals?
"What happened to Detective Sneed?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Beresky's new book will charm and engage the imagination of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "The Fountain of Youth Featuring Buford Sneed Arkansas Detective" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Fountain of Youth Featuring Buford Sneed Arkansas Detective," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing