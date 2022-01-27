MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All-Natural Birth Control and Guide to Conception": a helpful resource for those who wish to seek alternative birth control options in place of traditional medicine. "All-Natural Birth Control and Guide to Conception" is the creation of published author John Brown III.
Brown III shares, "Natural birth control is a form of birth control that is safe—all natural with no harmful side effects. There are some forms of birth control that can cause death. There are other side effects of other birth controls such as weight gain, skin discoloration of the face, blood clots, heart attacks, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, and breakthrough bleeding, just to name a few. With natural birth control, there will be no harmful side effects.
"Natural birth control is based on ovulation, a biological function of the female body. A woman can become pregnant only a few days in each month. By knowing this very short fertile period, one can use this as a form of birth control. If one wants to become pregnant, this can be a very valuable tool. This book focuses on:
1. The time period before ovulation
2. The time period after ovulation
3. Signs and symptoms of ovulation
4. Temperature taking to determine time of ovulation
5. Maintaining charts of the above
"Conception: Wanting to Become Pregnant
"This book is a valuable tool for the woman who is trying to become pregnant. There are some very simple reasons why a woman does not become pregnant.
"Even if a woman needs help from a physician to become pregnant, this book should be the very first step if one wants to become pregnant or not to become pregnant. This book can put you in control."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Brown III's new book is an articulate discussion of how the female reproductive system functions.
Brown III shares in hopes of helping women take control of their cycles and overall reproductive health.
