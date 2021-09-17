MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Life with Good Health": an inspiring opportunity for those who seek spiritual and physical improvement. "A Life with Good Health" is the creation of published author John Chun, a native of Korea who grew up in the third biggest city, Daegu. Now a resident of Ann Arbor, Chun has three beloved children who all attended the University of Michigan.
Chun shares, "A Life with Good Health shows you how to live healthy physically and spiritually and then successfully go back to where we all came from, which is the ultimate goal of this world.
"About forty years ago, I came to America, the land of opportunity, and became a Citizen of the U.S. in 1985.
"Now, as being a proud Korean American, it is time for me to return the favor to America with this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Chun's new book is an encouraging approach to overall health.
Chun's good nature and passion for health are apparent within the inspiring exploration of how he has achieved a sense of well-being throughout life.
View a synopsis of "A Life with Good Health" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Life with Good Health" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Life with Good Health," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing