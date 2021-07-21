MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To the Tin Man: Letters from a Parish Priest": a thought-provoking arrangement of writings. "To the Tin Man: Letters from a Parish Priest" is the creation of published author John D. Gabriel, a priest of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark since 1987. He has served Christ and the Church as a parish priest, high school chaplain and guidance counselor, director of Vocations and Emmaus House of Discernment, and currently as a pastor of a large parish in Ramsey, New Jersey.
Gabriel shares, "This collection of letters from a parish priest to people of fiction, history, and literature will delight, encourage, and inspire. It is a reminder to us that everything and everyone can speak to us of God if we look hard enough."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John D. Gabriel's new book is a unique collection of faith-based letters written by the author.
From the Tin Man to Marie Antoinette, Gabriel presents a series of inspiring and considerably thoughtful writings that provide a brief biography for each intended recipient followed by a faith-based, personal letter.
View a synopsis of "To the Tin Man: Letters from a Parish Priest" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "To the Tin Man: Letters from a Parish Priest" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "To the Tin Man: Letters from a Parish Priest," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing