MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Don't Care How You Feel! I Care How You Think: Cognitive Therapy 2.0": an easy-to-understand manual that educates one on how the brain works and processes information, and provides a mental framework to bring further understanding. "I Don't Care How You Feel! I Care How You Think: Cognitive Therapy 2.0" is the creation of published author John E. Christie MA, LPC, a seasoned therapist with over fifteen years of experience. He also is a certified sommelier and enjoys educating people about wine. He lives with his family in Parker, Colorado, where he also has a thriving private practice.
Christie shares, "In this fast-paced world, we expect immediate gratification. We inadvertently focus on our feelings and having our needs and wants met. There is more to life than what we currently experience and possess. Thinking is key! John takes us deeper into how and why the brain processes information.
"We're not taught to look at how we think about everything around us, including ourselves. We often act on impulse, telling ourselves we will deal with consequences of our actions some other time. This behavior can negatively impact our feelings about ourselves and others.
"Learn to improve the relationship you have with yourself as well as with those around you by incorporating the techniques introduced in this book.
"Learn to be a more balanced and effective thinker.
Have the ability to control your emotions and behavior.
Be a more effective communicator and listener.
Increase your confidence.
Gain the ability to be more adaptable.
Keep yourself in Growth Mode versus Fear Mode.
Master the ability to be proactive instead of reactive.
"The book provides actual techniques, not just coping skills that you can implement. John's approach and the ease with which it can be implemented will astound you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John E. Christie MA, LPC's new book is a well-written manuscript that opens an important discourse that lets readers gain information and understanding of the brain in a straightforward and comprehensible way.
This practical resource is meant to illuminate everyone with knowledge based on well-researched and grounded data.
