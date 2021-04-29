MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Memories of the U.S.S. Mississippi": a gripping history of WWII. "Memories of the U.S.S. Mississippi" is the creation of published author, John E. Kent, proud son of a WWII veteran.
John writes, "Except for the official record of the USS Mississippi, there are not many accounts from the men who served on her during WWII. Now fifty years after my dad was in the Navy, he tells his story. It's not in the order of how it was in WWII, but you have to remember it was fifty years ago. He told me, 'You had to be stupid not to be scared.' Every man was fighting to survive. It was the most decorated battleship in WWII."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kent's new book is a personal tale of the trials and tribulations aboard one of the most famous battle ships of all time and the men who navigated her.
Working from his father's retelling, Kent offers readers a private look into the past as experienced by the brave men of the U.S.S. Mississippi.
