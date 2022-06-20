"Morning Glories & Moonflowers" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Eudy is an impactful story of a loving family's heartbreaking tragedy and the mysterious man who appears with an untold story.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Morning Glories & Moonflowers": a potent narrative of faith, family, and overcoming life's challenges. "Morning Glories & Moonflowers" is the creation of published author John Eudy, a loving husband and devoted father who served with the armed forces for twenty-six years before leaving to pursue a career in human resources. He has since officially retired to become a stay-at-home dad to his two beloved daughters.
Eudy shares, "The Civil War is over, and Samuel, a former slave and Union soldier, has built a life for himself as a pioneer in South Florida. He and his wife already have two wonderful daughters and are expecting twin babies. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes. The unexpected death of their newborn twins fractures the family. The family's strength and faith are tested, each member in their own way.
"Amid the mourning, an unexpected stranger named Mr. Ray appears. The two older sisters discover him planting moonflowers in a field near the family's cabin on the night of the newborn twins' death. He requests their help in feeding and growing the flowers but cautions them to keep the flowers a secret.
"What are the true motives of the mysterious Mr. Ray? What secret tie does he have with Samuel and his family? Can Samuel overcome his own painful past, keep his faith, and hold his family together? What divine intervention does God have in store for this humble warrior?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Eudy's new book carries an encouraging message for parents who have lost a beloved child.
Eudy delivers once again within the pages of a captivating fourth novel that shares a powerful message of hope.
