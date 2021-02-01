MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All By Myself…yet Never (Ever) Alone": an illuminating key towards finding the light of God and the divine grace of His words. "All By Myself…yet Never (Ever) Alone" is the creation of published author John F. Mercer, a Spirit-filled, born-again Christian who lives in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He served six years in the US Army and attended Penn State University. Then in July 1976, in San Francisco, California, John was converted and saved.
Mercer shares, "I was mandated to write All By Myself…yet Never (Ever) Alone. For years, I'd been in the habit of early-morning intercession with praise and worship as well. One morning, the Lord quieted me down and plainly and powerfully instructed me to write precisely this book. It was to be 'His work' for others, and I was to be only the transcriptionist. In one sitting, He dictated the general scope and purpose to me. All the chapter titles are from him, and every sentence within them is inspired by the Holy Spirit. It was to be a pure joy as I daily chronicled for the Lord as He dictated to me his heart and instruction. My short testimony and portion addressed to salvation are very important. However, the latter section devoted to the believer will probably speak loud and clear as a guide and encouragement to the discouraged Christian and the wounded spiritual warriors in the Church. We must maintain the joy of the Lord and be renewed in our spirits to serve God as mature children of the living God! God's sanctification process is a divine lifetime journey, and we don't want to miss any tender moment or required work for the Kingdom. Day by day, we experience inner change accompanied by effective Christian service.
"I pray this book to be a wonderful tool the Spirit of God will use to speak to his loved ones and draw many more children into the Father's eternal Kingdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John F. Mercer's new book is an encouraging walk for the believers who are facing much struggle in life. This is a helpful reminder that one is never alone in the frontlines of life's storms.
