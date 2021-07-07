MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Child of God's Delight": a potent narrative of the long-term effects of abuse. "A Child of God's Delight" is the creation of published author John Gleason, a loving husband and father who worked as a missionary in the Amazon jungles of Brazil for eleven years. During this time, he met his wife, Jill, and together they have four children, three of which were born in Brazil during mission work. He owns and operates a construction company that was established in 1997.
Gleason shares, "From the depths of hopelessness and despair to the heights of God's glory.
"How can someone regain his innocence lost? How could his childhood sexual abuse be overcome now that he is a man? This is exactly what was promised would happen, if John would be brave enough to take the path that his Father in heaven had laid out for him.
"In this first of three books, using John's personal journals, he and his granddaughter Rebekah go on a journey to prove that a man can be born anew in innocence no matter what was done to him. Along the way, Rebekah discovers that her feelings of abandonment and trust from her own childhood will begin to be born again in innocence as well.
"With only the faith 'the size of a mustard seed' to cling to, John moves forward in his healing journey to have his desires to fall deeper in love with Jesus fulfilled."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Gleason's new book is a powerful story of resilience and faith.
The author shares this story in hopes of helping others who may have experienced similar circumstances or for those who have a loved one struggling to overcome the damages caused by sexual abuse.
View a synopsis of "A Child of God's Delight" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Child of God's Delight" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Child of God's Delight," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing