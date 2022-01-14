MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Life of an Ordinary Man in the Hands of an Extraordinary God": a powerful testament to the power of living a life of faith. "The Life of an Ordinary Man in the Hands of an Extraordinary God" is the creation of published author John Gowan.
Gowan shares, "Have you ever felt ordinary?
"Do you feel as if your life doesn't really count for much? Are you feeling defeated because of past or current failures?
"Are you wondering if there even is a God who cares about you and has a plan and a purpose for your life? Life can be very discouraging at times, and it is easy to slip into an attitude of despair and defeat. Looking back over the course of his life, author John Gowan came to realize that God did have a plan for his life greater than anything he could have imagined as a child, as a teenager, or as a young adult.
"Most of us have seasons of life that make it seem as if we are going nowhere. It wasn't until he was in his early forties that John even came to have faith in Christ. But that faith has made all the difference in his life and the choices that followed.
"In this book, John not only chronicles his faith journey from childhood to adulthood but also shares insights on such topics as the end times and what kind of legacy we should want to leave. He will challenge you to think outside the box in his chapter 'Things to Ponder.'
"Many today feel that we are living in very distressing times when not only our individual lives but life in general seems very uncertain. It is times like these that make seeking to grow your faith in a loving God even more important. What was true for the author is also true for you as you seek to know the one who created you and loves you so much that He sent His only Son to die for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Gowan's new book is a thoughtful discussion of life and faith.
Gowan shares in hopes of leaving a legacy of dedication to God and encouragement to those who seek a stronger connection to their faith.
