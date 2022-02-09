MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Appointed Christian: Book Two": a suspenseful Christian fiction brimming with important messages. "The Appointed Christian: Book Two" is the creation of published author John Hufft.
Hufft shares, "Christmas 2015, in a southwestern town in Red Gleans, Missouri, seems pretty grim for Joshua Carpenter. After his pregnant wife, Mary, is involved in a terrifying car accident, Joshua is once again faced with adversity after suffering the loss of his sister, Amari, who died several years ago.
"With the help of an old friend, Mr. Rogers returns revealing information about Joshua's past, creating a special bond between the two. Working together, Joshua and Mr. Rogers connect with several prayer card writers, including Matthew, who shares a similar loss with Joshua. With the end-times coming, God sets his plan in motion to multiply his kingdom by using one ordinary man to lay the foundation and start a life-changing event for many. God's assignment for Joshua is just the beginning of something extraordinary to come."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Hufft's new book is a compelling installment to the Joshua Carpenter Series.
Hufft presents an engrossing installment that will have readers on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what fate has in store for a young believer with a mysterious past.
