MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Franklin's Pride: A Lesson in Humility": a ruminating illustrated book about a fire truck named Franklin who believes he can solve any complication alone. Follow Franklin's journey as he learns the importance of humility, reaching out to friends, and accepting that not everything should be solely shouldered by him. "Franklin's Pride: A Lesson in Humility" is the creation of published author John Jimenez, a Christian school educator for the past two decades, a church volunteer, a responsible baseball coach at the Little League, and a devoted husband and father.
Jimenez shares, "Franklin is a fire truck, and he is proud of it. He knows how important fire trucks are. But sometimes Franklin can be too proud. When he gets into trouble, he doesn't think he needs help from anyone. When he learns he has gotten into a problem that he can't solve on his own, will Franklin have the humility to ask his friends for help?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Jimenez's new book is a charming and educational literature aimed to teach young readers about relying on others.
