MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Discovering Lazarus": a gripping narrative that will take the readers on a spiritual journey, helping them to find redemption in their lives. "Discovering Lazarus" is the creation of published author John Kelly with Jenny Grace. John is a born-again Christian and renowned criminal profiler, psychotherapist, and addiction specialist. Jenny is an author who has published many articles in a newspaper, magazines, and online.
John Kelly with Jenny Grace writes, "'Discovering Lazarus' is one man's attempt at finding redemption from his evil way of life. I started my descent into a dark abyss while in my teen years, and it continued until I was thirty-two years old and homeless. I lost everything—my home, my wife, my cars, trucks, and my businesses.
"Self-destruction and exhaustion coupled with financial ruin, despair, and depression led me to a point where I found myself on my knees. I found myself in St. Francis Church in Metuchen, New Jersey, asking for forgiveness from God and praying for a second chance at redemption and a new life. I prayed, 'God, I am sorry for abandoning you and living an evil life. Please forgive me and take control of my life and direct it for me. If you won't do this for me, O Lord, please take my life from me and let me die.'
"God was listening and heard my pleas for atonement, redemption, and a second chance. He helped me rise from the ashes of spiritual death, so I could begin to help others in many different ways. I became a nationally-known addiction counselor who, in partnership with my wife, Marilyn, opened several extremely successful outpatient counseling centers in New Jersey. Over a twenty-five-year period, our counseling centers helped thousands of families experience recovery from destructive addictive illness.
"However, it was only the beginning of God's planned journey for me. I also became an international criminal profiler who hunted some of the most evil serial killers in the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Kelly with Jenny Grace's new book serves as an illuminating torch that will guide the readers in their journey of finding redemption from their evil ways in life.
Here, the author tells Christian and non-Christian readers that no matter how hard and dark their lives may be, there is one God who will help them overcome spiritual and physical deadness, just like what He did to Lazarus.
