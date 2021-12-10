MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Reality of the Gospel Life": a potent exploration of the shortcomings of man and how one can develop a stronger connection to God. "The Reality of the Gospel Life" is the creation of published author John L. Williams Jr., a loving father and grandfather who turned life around after serving eleven years of a fourteen-year sentence in federal prison. During incarceration, Williams Jr. earned degrees in business administration and electrical and electronics technology from Vance-Granville Community College. He is currently a self-employed electrical contractor.
Williams Jr. shares, "So often in our daily walk, we struggle to find our way. We encounter people with good intentions who practice and preach flawed doctrine. Believers and unbelievers encounter the same struggles. Christians (believers) are not exempt from trials. The only difference is that believers have God's Word to guide them in processing the trials they face and allows them to apply his Word and lessons in solving their conflicts. The Reality of the Gospel Life addresses issues from grace to issues of spiritual warfare that we all face. This is a book that will inspire you to start with Christ; to engage in a deeper understanding of the history of the scriptures; and to share with unbelievers, family, and friends as well as members of your local church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John L. Williams Jr.'s new book is a fascinating discussion of key scripture and modern Christianity.
Williams Jr. shares in hopes of helping others find and spread the word of God so they may lead others to God's grace.
