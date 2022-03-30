"Running From Grace, Caught By Mercy" from Christian Faith Publishing author John M. Benevides is an honest look into the author's struggles with opioid addiction and how God turned a life of pain into a life of dedicated faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Running From Grace, Caught By Mercy": a potent reminder of the dangers of addiction and the power of prayer. "Running From Grace, Caught By Mercy" is the creation of published author John M. Benevides, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who worked for over thirty years in the security industry.
Benevides shares, "No matter how far we run, we can't outrun the Gospel.
"Trust me, I've tried. I spent over forty years wandering through the sinful wilderness, until I humbly accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Savior, my Redeemer, and my Friend.
"This autobiography is brutally honest and, at times, transparent to a fault. My motivation for sharing my personal testimony is not to feed my flesh or to embarrass myself but to glorify God, His kingdom, and his never-ending acts of agape love.
"It is my opinion that I was the worst type of addict because I was not homeless, a beggar, or what your mind's eye imagines. I was a father, a husband, and business owner and, quite possibly, the one sitting next to you at a restaurant/bar, a movie theater, or even church.
"We need to appreciate that no matter what we have done or failed to do, we are never too far from God's outreach. I have felt the thickness and glory of God on more than one occasion and can testify that it is complete joy, and my tens of thousands of dollars on narcotics can't even compare.
"Whether you are a nonbeliever, a new believer, or a seasoned Christian, I believe you will find this book useful during your spiritual walk. Through personal examples, it is my intention to show you how God uses people, places, and events to get His message across. I know this to be fact because He took a broken drug addict soul and transformed me into a child of the Most High God. I have included my email address on the cover so you can have author access to any comments or questions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John M. Benevides's new book will challenge and encourage readers whether they are directly or indirectly affected by drug abuse.
Benevides shares a thoughtful look into his darkest moments and the power of God's redemption within the pages of this emotionally charged work.
Consumers can purchase "Running From Grace, Caught By Mercy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Running From Grace, Caught By Mercy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing