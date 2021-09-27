MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Significance of the Post Resurrection Appearances of Jesus Christ": a potent discussion of the encounters with the resurrected Christ. "The Significance of the Post Resurrection Appearances of Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author John M. Calhoun, DD, who was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Whittier, California. He attends Vineyard Church and lives in Glenmore, Pennsylvania.
Calhoun shares, "The Resurrection shows the evidence of the truth of his own words which he had foretold so plainly that his truthfulness was earnestly at stake, unless he rose.
"For all through his life, Christ was petitioning to God; and as Paul said afterward, 'It would have proved God to be deceitful and truthless if Christ has not been raised.'
"It was foretold to the truth of the Old Testament Scriptures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John M. Calhoun, DD's new book is a clearly organized exploration of the appearances of Christ following the resurrection.
Calhoun presents an articulate and knowledgeable exploration of the days following Christ's resurrection.
View a synopsis of "The Significance of the Post Resurrection Appearances of Jesus Christ" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Significance of the Post Resurrection Appearances of Jesus Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Significance of the Post Resurrection Appearances of Jesus Christ," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing