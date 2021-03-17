MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Origins: Mankind's Forgotten History and His Story Revealed" explains the importance of the blood and life sacrifice of Jesus Christ. "Origins: Mankind's Forgotten History and His Story Revealed" is the work of Texas-born John Manuel, a first-time published author who is looking forward to publishing more books in the future.
Manuel writes, "This is the plan of God. I'm just a servant to him and to my fellow people on earth. This does not come from me but from up above. This life needs to be dedicated to the honor and glory of our God, our Father, and for his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, bringing all the souls our Lord Jesus Christ gave his life for into the kingdom of God. Our Lord deserves every life he gave his for."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Manuel's new book gives a fresh take on why Mary and Joseph were chosen to become the earthly parents of the Lord Jesus Christ.
In this eye-opening work, the author also explains the book of Genesis and the period of creation, shedding new light that agrees with the evidence left behind by ancient cultures.
View a synopsis of "Origins: Mankind's Forgotten History and His Story Revealed" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Origins: Mankind's Forgotten History and His Story Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Origins: Mankind's Forgotten History and His Story Revealed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
