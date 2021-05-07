MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of Eden to the Valley and the Climb Back to God's Presence": a compelling look at the consequence of choice. "Out of Eden to the Valley and the Climb Back to God's Presence" is the creation of published author, John Micco, a devoted son and nephew.
Everyone desires within their hearts to have a presence, a peace about them. Where can this presence and peace be found? We were created to be at peace with ourselves. We were created to have a presence within ourselves that supersedes anything that comes from outside ourselves. What happened? Why all the commotion and fuss? Why all the empty pursuits for peace and happiness?
In this book, the author shows the dynamics involved with good and evil. The author shows the dynamics involved with right choices and wrong choices. There are different directions we take in our lives that impact presence and peace in our lives. There is a way to have success in our interior worlds. There is a way to have a peaceful presence living within us dictating our every thought and movement. We were created for a good purpose with good intentions to experience life at its fullest. Some of us never get our footing. Some of us never get our journey started. We all have been derailed by sin's clutches. We all have an opportunity to get it right, and find our place in this world. We have an opportunity to live the way we were intended to live.
Hopefully, this book and the words in it will lead the reader to their destined place. Hopefully, the reader will find peace and a living presence within themselves.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micco's new book provides readers with an opportunity for self-reflection as they consider how choices have affected their current sense of peace.
With biblical references and straightforward observations, Micco offers readers a step towards finding their right path to salvation and inner peace.
