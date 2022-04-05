"Living in Faith Every Day" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Richardson Jr. is an encouraging opportunity for reflection on one's spiritual life with helpful resources for study and growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living in Faith Every Day": a potent reminder of the importance of keeping God in the forefront of every day. "Living in Faith Every Day" is the creation of published author John Richardson Jr., a loving husband, father, and grandfather who serves as the CEO of Word of Faith Christian/Life Center Academy, JWR Ministries in Pueblo, Colorado and Senior Pastor of Greater St. John Baptist Church in Denver, Colorado.
John Richardson Jr. shares, "Living in Faith Every Day is simply about exercising faith in God through everyday life, not because it makes life's troubles easier, but it allows a person to gain endurance through them no matter the size and/or length of the storm. It is knowing that you will leave the storm better than you entered it. It is about being in partnership and relationship with God by adhering to his Word just as someone would allow his/her friend, spouse, or relative to influence his/her decisions through advice or help. Richardson briefly yet strongly advocates for us to use our past failures and accomplishments as a fuel of reflection of how far we have come, not for them to define who we are as a person.
"Living in Faith Every Day is a faith-based book surrounding a few of many important values of living a life indulged in faith. When we dissect the word faith, 'faith' in the grammatically correct sense is defined as 'complete trust or confidence in someone or something.' In the biblical sense, 'faith' is 'the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.' In obvious sight, faith is simply practicing to choose hope in a hopeless situation rather than hopelessness, which is what Richardson exemplifies through this book Living in Faith Every Day. Living in Faith Every Day, simply put, is a book with steps to help you achieve greater faith in him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Richardson Jr.'s new book is a thought-provoking discussion of faith.
Richardson shares in hopes of aiding others in discovering and nurturing a closer relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "Living in Faith Every Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
