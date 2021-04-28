MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Kingdoms of My Heart": an anthology of inspiring poems that tackle numerous topics about praising the Lord's name in one's daily life. "The Kingdoms of My Heart" is the creation of published author John Sadler, a former millwright before getting promoted as maintenance supervisor at the Fernald Nuclear Processing Facility near Cincinnati. He also enjoys farming crops that mostly go to the members of his church, as well as food pantries. This is his second published collection of poems.
Sadler shares, "After writing 'Come Let Us Adore Him,' my first published book of poems of and about Jesus, I was at a stage of whether this endeavor was a 'one and done' event. I was soon to find out it wasn't. The Holy Spirit kept giving me topics to run with and so I did. (Sometimes in the middle of the night.) After a short lull, I was back writing about more topics and insights about Jesus.
"I'm prayerful that some of what is in 'The Kingdoms of my Heart' will have an intended effect for many someone's to give their whole hearts to the one who gave us victory at the cross of Calvary. For those who have already entered sainthood, this book is to reinforce and bolster your boldness for Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Sadler's new book is an enlivening work that refreshes the mind of the readers about God's holiness.
