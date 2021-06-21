MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Voice of Christ: Q and A of Christianity": a spiritual journey. "The Voice of Christ: Q and A of Christianity" is the creation of published author John Skinner, a devoted follower of Christ.
Skinner shares, "This book is based upon information that was given to me by Christ in meditation during the Lenten season of 2020. My interaction with Christ became so casual, meditation was unnecessary. He then presented my calling to write this book through the dictation of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and our Almighty God.
"The initial purpose of this book was to evangelize, with the direct words of Christ, the Virgin Mary, and the Almighty God. A secular world that is divided among their Christian and worldly or pagan beliefs is starting to collapse as evil reigns within our governments. The deceit from within the Protestant churches confuses the minds of those born into them. A false truth that is the only one you know is sad.
"We need to rebuke the heresy of Martin Luther so we can unite Christianity once again. Without unity, our communion is not whole, and the word Christian becomes too broad when it is not meant to be. The main ones who almost always refer to themselves as Christian are the nondenominational Christians—some of the biggest deceivers among us. Let go of yourselves to listen to the divine voices of our Holy Family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Skinner's new book is a thought-provoking depiction of the author's experience during meditative practices.
Skinner welcomes readers to witness what was experienced during a fateful Lenten season balanced with familiar, relevant Scripture.
