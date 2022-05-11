"Inspiring Words Through Songs and Poems Memorials and Daily Devotions" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Ulmer is an enjoyable occasion for reflecting on one's faith while experiencing a uniquely designed worship opportunity.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspiring Words Through Songs and Poems Memorials and Daily Devotions": a potent reminder of God's grace and love for creation. "Inspiring Words Through Songs and Poems Memorials and Daily Devotions" is the creation of published author John Ulmer, a loving father who found Jesus late in life and credits God's intervention with being able to turn from drugs and alcohol.
Ulmer shares, "This book is about how Jesus can change your life through the power of his love through forgiveness, for his mercy is new every day. If you're in deep depression and anxiety, the words Jesus gave me will bring you out of them and give you victory over them.
"The poems and songs are my love songs to my Lord and Savior. He gave me every one of them. They're praise and worship songs that just need music and memorials for a dearly departed that you love in this book. There are daily devotions if you can't find something positive in your life through songs and poems that will give you the encouragement to face what's going on in your life and many sermons that can be preached from this book. For you have the power to have victory and not defeat. For we serve a mighty God who reigns over heaven and earth and over every living thing. For Jesus has my victory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Ulmer's new book will delight the spirit as readers consider the message of faith within each poem.
Ulmer shares in hopes of empowering others seeking a deeper connection with God, as well as those who have lost sight of His mercy.
