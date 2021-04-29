MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gathering: A Metaphorical Odyssey through the Scriptures with Commentary Notes": a metaphorical look into the biblical narratives and the significant events that transpired in the book of Genesis. "The Gathering: A Metaphorical Odyssey through the Scriptures with Commentary Notes" is the creation of published author John W. Milor, a chief master sergeant at the 144th Fighter Wing, serving as the chief of Cyber Operations for the Western Air Defense Sector of the United States. He is a published author of ten books, as of 2020, in several different genres.
Milor shares, "The Gathering hides between the lines of Genesis 7:14–15; it is the epic backstory of the animal's journey to Noah's Ark. Those familiar with the Bible will find countless symbols, themes, and events drawn from Scripture, metaphorically portrayed throughout. The story begins with a remnant, the chosen among the species of the Earth, who are blessed with unique gifts for completing a perilous quest. Guided by their prophetic dreams, these animals sense they are on the edge of a great precipice. They heed a peculiar calling as they are drawn to a mysterious mountain, not fully aware of why they are going there.
"This story was written for parents to read to their children. It can also be used for Sunday school classes. Each chapter includes a colorful picture and commentary notes, spanning a total of fifty-two chapters. There are 471 commentary notes in all, referencing over 680 scriptures. Sunday school classes can cover one chapter per week as part of a one-year devotional."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W. Milor's new book is an insightful read for parents, children, and church members in Sunday school classes. This manuscript holds chapters of scriptures, commentaries, photographs, and personal reflections that will illuminate many in their faith journey.
For more information on this title, please check out the author's website at http://www.MountainOfGathering.com.
