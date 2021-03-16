MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of the Pit: The Story of a Military Veteran's Journey for Peace": an inspiring tell-all about how one man was saved by God and found peace from the inside out through His endless love and guidance. "Out of the Pit: The Story of a Military Veteran's Journey for Peace" is the creation of published author John W. Mount, a retired US Army Sergeant. He served in both active duty and inactive duty capacities in the Army National Guard for nearly twenty-two years.
Mount shares, "This is a true story of a retired military veteran's journey into the dark pit of depression, anxiety, and panic attacks. It entails how he battled those issues and took control of his life again. This book also demonstrates how God intervened to deliver him out of that pit over time. That time became a learning process during which he obtained victory from depression as well as his anxiety and panic attacks."
"The end of his journey has resulted in God's peace within himself, his family, and his life and have a stronger, totally committed life to God. Therefore, this book was written as a means to possibly help others who have experienced these devastating issues to overcome them and also, finally, achieve peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W. Mount's new book will inspire everyone with the touching memoir of a challenging battle against one's mental health. It is a journey from darkness emerging into light and into a closer and more committed faith in God.
View a synopsis of "Out of the Pit: The Story of a Military Veteran's Journey for Peace" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Out of the Pit: The Story of a Military Veteran's Journey for Peace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Out of the Pit: The Story of a Military Veteran's Journey for Peace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
