MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Time of the Copy": a potent call to action in preparation for Christ's return. "The Time of the Copy" is the creation of published author John Williams, a devoted Christian and spiritual missionary.
Williams shares, "The appointed time of the end is coming. If people aren't gathered to Jesus Christ at his appearing, they will be subjected to the final test—death in Christ or life with the beast. One means eternal life and the other means eternal destruction.
"This book is for anyone who wants to come to a knowledge of the truth. It's for anyone who wants to receive God's promise of eternal life in the new Jerusalem, where evil is outside the gates."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Wiliams's new book is an engaging spiritual exploration of modern times and God's truth.
Williams writes in hopes of encouraging those who have not found Jesus to seek a stronger relationship with God and live in their faith.
View a synopsis of "The Time of the Copy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Time of the Copy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Time of the Copy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
